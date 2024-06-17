Fundraising Group Climate 200 To Back Nine More Independents In Coalition-Held Seats

Climate 200, which successfully backed several independents at the 2022 federal election, has enjoyed a surge in donations after Opposition Leader Peter Dutton said he planned to scrap the government's 2030 target to reduce emissions by 43 per cent.

Small individual donations worth nearly $950,000 have come in over the past six weeks, the lobby group's billionaire founder Simon Holmes a Court said, and now Mr Dutton's attack has made his job even easier.

"People are frustrated, but I tell you what, they're white hot after Mr Dutton's reversal on climate," Mr Holmes, a Court, told ABC radio on Thursday.

Climate 200 is set to back 30 independents at the upcoming federal election and is considering supporting one in Mr Dutton's marginal greater Brisbane-based seat of Dickson.

According to the Guardian, the group has confirmed it would support independent campaigns in the Queensland electorates of McPherson, Moncrief, Fisher and Fairfax, the NSW electorates of Cowper and Bradfield, and the Victorian electorates of Casey, Monash and Wannon.

The group will support an independent if they back climate policy and bringing integrity back to politics.

