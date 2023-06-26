The Project

Flood Watch Issued In South Australia As Private Dams At Risk Of Failure

Two dams in South Australia are at risk of overflowing amid severe weather across the state.

South Australian emergency services are monitoring two dams south of Adelaide and in the Hills for potential flooding after severe weather has put the dams at risk of overflowing.

The State Emergency Service (SES) has issued a flood watch and act warnings for the dams at Basket Range and Hope Forest, with road closures in place and local residents doorknocked about the ongoing danger.

According to the Australian Associated Press, SES chief of staff Derren Halleday said structural engineers had inspected both dams to gauge their integrity.

"As well as the engineer reports, we have personnel physically on-site monitoring and inspecting the dams and their immediate surrounds, and we are also working closely with the Department for Environment and Water,'' he said.

Halleday said continual rain in the past few days had raised the risk profile of both dams.

The SES urges people to monitor weather conditions and warnings, follow their emergency plans and prepare their families and homes for flooding.

