The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin Apolgises After Photo Of Two Women Kissing At Her Residence Leaks

Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin Apolgises After Photo Of Two Women Kissing At Her Residence Leaks

Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin has apologised for a photograph taken of two other women shown kissing during a party at her official residence following a rock festival.

"The picture is inappropriate and should not have been taken," Marin said during a press conference on Tuesday in Helsinki with President Sauli Niinistö.

The photograph shows two women kissing while covering their naked breasts with a sign with "Finland" inscribed on it.

Videos published last week showing Marin dancing with friends at a private event led to questions about whether she had taken drugs.

Kimmo Kautio on Twitter: "Tänään tuli Seiskalta ulos Sabina Särkän ja Sanna Marinin kiehnäysvideo. Tällaista kuvastoa löytyi vielä hetki sitten Sabina Särkän TikTokista päiväyksellä 10.7. Näyttäis valtioneuvoston grafiikkaseinä päässeen arvokkaampaan käyttöön...🤔 #jauhojengi #kesärata22 https://t.co/oMBJ0rpWFQ" / Twitter

She rejected all the allegations and underwent a test, which turned up negative on Monday.

Asked at the press conference whether national security could have been compromised during the night in question, Niinistö said: "I don't believe that anything out of the ordinary happened that night."

Statement From The Therapeutic Goods Administration
NEXT STORY

Statement From The Therapeutic Goods Administration

Advertisement

Related Articles

Statement From The Therapeutic Goods Administration

Statement From The Therapeutic Goods Administration

Response from a Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) spokesperson:
Facebook Reports Major Glitch Affecting Users Feeds And It's Weird

Facebook Reports Major Glitch Affecting Users Feeds And It's Weird

Facebook users are reporting issues with their service, with their homepages showing irregular posts.
A Young Couple Has Divided The Internet After Sharing They Sleep In Separate Rooms

A Young Couple Has Divided The Internet After Sharing They Sleep In Separate Rooms

A young American couple who recently moved in together has sparked debate after revealing they have separate bedrooms.
Ex-Hotel Cleaner Reveals The Biggest Mistakes Guests Make When Checking Out

Ex-Hotel Cleaner Reveals The Biggest Mistakes Guests Make When Checking Out

A former hotel housekeeper has divided opinion after revealing that we should be tipping $14 a day to hotel cleaners.
Usain Bolt Looks To Make Bank By Trademarking His Celebration

Usain Bolt Looks To Make Bank By Trademarking His Celebration

If you thought Usain Bolt was quick on the track, he's even quicker to make a buck.