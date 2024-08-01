The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
Watch 10 LIVEArticles
More
Back

Experts Say You Should Not Have Your Coffee First Thing In The Morning

Experts Say You Should Not Have Your Coffee First Thing In The Morning

An expert has revealed the exact time you should be having your morning coffee, and it is definitely not as soon as you wake up.

Experts have warned against having a coffee first thing in the morning as it can hijack our body's natural rhythm, prompting us to have that afternoon crash.

A spokesperson from Oddy Knocky Coffee told Express UK, "The body makes something called adenosine - which makes you drowsy - and cortisol, the so-called' stress hormone'. Both of these chemicals impact how well our daily dose of caffeine hits.

"Adenosine starts off low in the morning after we first wake up and increases more and more throughout the day, so by bedtime, you're naturally tired. Cortisol, on the other hand, is at its highest levels in the morning.

"Drinking coffee right after waking up is probably not the best way to keep your body's internal clock on track as it fights with these other chemicals in your brain that are all trying to do different things for you.

"This conflict of chemicals messes you up in the morning, keeping you unfocused and unproductive. This is the opposite of what our beautiful coffee is supposed to do for us."

So when should we reach for that cup of joe?

Sleep expert from Get Laid Beds, Dr Deborah Lee, explained that the best time for a morning coffee is at 10 am or at least 45 minutes after you get up in the morning.

This is due to the cortisol, the stress hormone, peaking within 30-45 minutes of waking up and declines as you progress through your day. Dr Lee said that drinking it earlier than that can make you "immune" to coffee over time.

"If you're someone that wakes up at around 7 am, for example, leaving your first coffee until around 10 am to 12 pm will be when your body and mind will appreciate it the most, and you'll get the most benefits from the caffeine," she told the Daily Mail.

"Taking into account your own rhythm, the best time to have your caffeine fix would be, at the earliest, 45 minutes after waking up - when your cortisol rhythm starts to dip."

Dr Lee went on to explain that the stress hormone is at its peak about 45 minutes after you wake up in order to enhance alertness and focus.

"Elevated levels of cortisol may impact your immune system, and if they're already at its peak when waking up, drinking coffee as soon as your eyes open may do more harm than good, and may even make you immune to caffeine over a long period of time."

It is also recommended to stop drinking coffee six to eight hours before your bedtime as it can prevent you from having a good night's rest.

"To avoid messing up your sleeping pattern, avoid any caffeine after 3 pm, including coffee, fizzy drinks, energy drinks and even non-caffeinated tea.

"Try switching to herbal teas if you need a hot drink to stay warm, or decaf to trick yourself into thinking you're getting your caffeine fix. Your sleep schedule will thank you!"

Democrats Campaign Turns To Calling JD Vance 'Weird'
NEXT STORY

Democrats Campaign Turns To Calling JD Vance 'Weird'

Advertisement

Related Articles

Democrats Campaign Turns To Calling JD Vance 'Weird'

Democrats Campaign Turns To Calling JD Vance 'Weird'

US Vice President Kamala Harris will hold her first rally with her new vice presidential nominee in Philadelphia, sources say.
Kamala Harris Video Uses John Farnham's 'You're The Voice'

Kamala Harris Video Uses John Farnham's 'You're The Voice'

Kamala Harris’ campaign for the U.S. Presidential Election has an Aussie flavour, with John Farnharm's 'You're The Voice' used as a backing track on an unofficial campaign video.
NZ Cinema Calls Police After Moviegoers Bring In Outside Snacks

NZ Cinema Calls Police After Moviegoers Bring In Outside Snacks

A movie theatre in New Zealand called the police on a group of patrons after they allegedly brought in outside snacks and filmed a heated argument with cinema employees.
Aussie Comedian Shares Millennial ‘Core Memory' Unrelatable By Gen Z

Aussie Comedian Shares Millennial ‘Core Memory' Unrelatable By Gen Z

Comedian Tanya Hennessy gave everyone a blast from the past when she recounted how Millennials had to call their parents while they were at work and ask them random questions, something Gen Z's don't have to do now, all thank
Bill Maher Says Travis Kelce Will Dump ‘Tacky’ Taylor Swift

Bill Maher Says Travis Kelce Will Dump ‘Tacky’ Taylor Swift

US comedian Bill Maher has predicted Travis Kelce will break up with Taylor Swift, calling the popstar ‘tacky’.