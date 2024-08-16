The Project

Everything You Need To Know About A Potential Third Mamma Mia! Movie

It seems like Mamma Mia! 3 may soon be a reality, with Meryl Streep revealing in an interview recently that she's due to have a discussion about the movie "pretty soon".

While the third instalment of the movie hasn't been officially confirmed, award-winning actress Streep offered fans a glimmer of hope when speaking with Deadline.

"I don't know how they're going to do it. They have an idea. I haven't heard it yet, but it's in [my diary], and I'm going to hear about it pretty soon," Streep said.

"Of course I want to do it. I think folks love it."

Back in October of last year, producer Judy Craymer assured fans that a threequel "will happen".

"I am so hands-on with everything that I can only do so much. So, TV shows have become a big priority. I'm sure [the third movie] will happen. I'm in the privileged position that I have Universal Studios wanting to do it, who I love working with, and I have a storyline," Craymer said.

While fans eagerly await an official release date, here's everything you need to know about the potential Mamma Mia! 3.

The previous two films have been released in July, and have taken around a year between filming and release, so could we see Mamma Mia! 3 released in July 2025. Potentially.

As for the cast, we hope to see all the originals back together again.

Amanda Seyfried has changed her mind about whether a third movie will happen, from "I don't f**king think so" to "beyond yes."

In June 2023, she revealed "there's lots of talk."

So, if they can lock in a third movie, we're sure we'll see Seyfried return as Sophie Sheridan — along with the likes of Dominic Cooper as Sophie's husband Sky, Christine Baranski as Tanya and Julie Walters as Rosie.

Pierce Brosnan also seems keen to return for the movie, saying, "I'm in, too. Sure. It's criminal how much fun you have on that movie. I think everybody would be in... I'm sure there's some plans."

As for what other songs might make an appearance in the threequel, there are still plenty of unsung songs from ABBA's back catalogue.

