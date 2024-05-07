Erin Patterson Pleads Not Guilty To Mushroom Triple-Murder As Case Is Fast-Tracked To Supreme Court

The 49-year-old faced Latrobe Valley Magistrates Court via video link from prison on Tuesday with her hair tied up, wearing a blue jumper and glasses.

She is accused of killing her former in-laws, Don and Gail Patterson, both 70, and Gail's sister Heather Wilkinson, 66.

All three died in hospital days after consuming an allegedly deadly mushroom meal at Patterson's Leongatha home, in South Gippsland, on July 29, 2023.

She is also accused of the attempted murder of her ex-husband Simon at the lunch and on three occasions dating back to 2021, and the attempted murder of Ms Wilkinson's husband Ian, 68.

Mr Wilkinson spent almost two months being treated in the Austin Hospital, including in a coma.

Patterson was accused of trying to murder her ex-husband at Wilsons Promontory on September 6, 2022, the court was told on Tuesday.

She was also accused of trying to murder him at Howqua, southwest of Mount Buller, between May 25 and 27, 2022, and at Korumburra between November 16 and 17, 2021.

Patterson pleaded not guilty to all eight of her charges on Tuesday, including three counts of murder and five counts of attempted murder.

The 49-year-old told Magistrate Tim Walsh, "not guilty, Your Honour", as he read each of the charges.

She elected not to have a committal, fast-tracking her court process to face trial at the Supreme Court of Victoria.

Patterson was remanded in custody with her case listed for a directions hearing at the Supreme Court on May 23.