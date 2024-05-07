The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
Watch 10 LIVEArticles
More
Back

Erin Patterson Pleads Not Guilty To Mushroom Triple-Murder As Case Is Fast-Tracked To Supreme Court

Erin Patterson Pleads Not Guilty To Mushroom Triple-Murder As Case Is Fast-Tracked To Supreme Court

Accused triple murderer Erin Patterson's trial will be fast-tracked after she pleaded not guilty to eight charges.

The 49-year-old faced Latrobe Valley Magistrates Court via video link from prison on Tuesday with her hair tied up, wearing a blue jumper and glasses.

She is accused of killing her former in-laws, Don and Gail Patterson, both 70, and Gail's sister Heather Wilkinson, 66.

All three died in hospital days after consuming an allegedly deadly mushroom meal at Patterson's Leongatha home, in South Gippsland, on July 29, 2023.

She is also accused of the attempted murder of her ex-husband Simon at the lunch and on three occasions dating back to 2021, and the attempted murder of Ms Wilkinson's husband Ian, 68.

Mr Wilkinson spent almost two months being treated in the Austin Hospital, including in a coma.

Patterson was accused of trying to murder her ex-husband at Wilsons Promontory on September 6, 2022, the court was told on Tuesday.

She was also accused of trying to murder him at Howqua, southwest of Mount Buller, between May 25 and 27, 2022, and at Korumburra between November 16 and 17, 2021.

Patterson pleaded not guilty to all eight of her charges on Tuesday, including three counts of murder and five counts of attempted murder.

The 49-year-old told Magistrate Tim Walsh, "not guilty, Your Honour", as he read each of the charges.

She elected not to have a committal, fast-tracking her court process to face trial at the Supreme Court of Victoria.

Patterson was remanded in custody with her case listed for a directions hearing at the Supreme Court on May 23.

NSW Will Allow Police To Wand-Search For Knives Without A Warrant
NEXT STORY

NSW Will Allow Police To Wand-Search For Knives Without A Warrant

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    NSW Will Allow Police To Wand-Search For Knives Without A Warrant

    NSW Will Allow Police To Wand-Search For Knives Without A Warrant

    A special metal-detecting wand will be used when NSW police are given new powers as a chief advocate for the laws targeting knives says the results will be "scary".
    Twisties Combine Cheese & Chicken Flavours In One Bag And Some Aussies Are Not Impressed

    Twisties Combine Cheese & Chicken Flavours In One Bag And Some Aussies Are Not Impressed

    The company responsible for the iconic Aussie snack, Twisties, have made the controversial decision to combine both flavours in one bag and fans are divided.
    Britney Spears Denies Having A 'Breakdown' Blaming A Foot Injury For Her Appearance

    Britney Spears Denies Having A 'Breakdown' Blaming A Foot Injury For Her Appearance

    Britney Spears has denied having a "breakdown" at the Chateau Marmont.
    Victorian Parents Of School-Aged Children To Bank $400 In New Budget

    Victorian Parents Of School-Aged Children To Bank $400 In New Budget

    Victorian parents of school-aged children will get a $400 bonus as part of the state's budget aimed at easing cost-of-living pressures on families.
    Star Wars Actor Mark Hamill Visits' Joe-bi-Wan Kenobi' At The White House On May The Fourth

    Star Wars Actor Mark Hamill Visits' Joe-bi-Wan Kenobi' At The White House On May The Fourth

    Star Wars actor Mark Hamill has dropped by the White House on May The Fourth Day for a visit with US President Joe Biden and walked away with a pair of the president's aviator sunglasses and a greater respect for the office.