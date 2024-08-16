Ed Sheeran Makes Surprise Appearance At Taylor Swift’s Wembley Show

Sheeran joined Swift on stage to perform an acoustic medley for the 92,000 strong crowd, starting with their 2013 duet Everything Has Changed.

The song then changed into another duet, End Game, and then into Sheeran's hit Thinking Out Loud.

“This is one of my best friends in the world to the point where I feel like he’s a second brother of mine,” Swift said, introducing Sheeran.

“We toured together on the Red Tour. Every time I am doing the ‘Red’ part of this show, I think about the memories that we’ve made. And now he is someone who plays Wembley like, every week. This is, like, regular for him. And he works so hard, and he’s on tour right now and he’s probably so tired. But he wanted to come and play for you and do this for all of us so give it up for Ed Sheeran.”

The London show marked Swift’s first onstage performance since her three Vienna shows were cancelled over terrorism concerns.