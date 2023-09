The Aussie poster has been in relationship the fellow musician since 2017.

Goodrem posted on Instagram on Thursday, sharing photos of them together in Malta; saying, “My best friend asked me to marry him.’’

In 2018, Goodrem said she made the decision to keep her love life private from the public, saying ‘“I made a choice that I’m not even going to comment ‘yes’ or ‘no’ … I’ve said nothing for three or four years.’’