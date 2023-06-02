Dating Expert Says You’re Not “Crazy” For Keying Your Ex’s Car

Stabbing your cheating ex’s tires? Why, of course, that’s not crazy! He’s not had tread on them for a year anyway…some could say you’re doing him a favour! Better smash the window too - you don’t want to look too helpful…but also it would remind him of what a great organised person he just threw away…maybe just put a match to the whole car.

According to a dating expert, women who have been wronged by their husbands and are going through a divorce or break-up should feel no guilt when it comes to seeking a little revenge.

Louise Robertson, a seasoned expert on the dating scene with four divorces under her belt, recently shared her wisdom at the Postcards from Midlife Live event in London.

She assured newly single women that actions like scratching their ex's car, cutting up their clothes, or even burning their passports are perfectly acceptable ways to deal with anger and regain a sense of power.

Miss Robertson, who has seen it all and done it all herself, understands that divorce can be a rollercoaster ride of emotions. She compared it to the grieving process and encouraged women to let their anger out. Need to take a key to your ex-husband's precious Aston Martin? Go for it! After all, it's partially yours too.

While some might label these actions as "crazy," Miss Robertson believes they are classic revenge moves during a divorce. She revealed that people often burn their ex's passports to stop their rebound romantic getaways or dramatically toss belongings out of windows and shred clothes. She even mentioned the clever tactic of sabotaging a man's favourite suit by loosening buttons and unpicking seams, making sure it falls apart at the worst possible moment.

Miss Robertson wants to clarify that women resorting to these tactics should not be deemed deranged or wicked. She shared her own experiences of scratching a rude word onto her ex's car and stuffing prawns in his ski pants.

“It was all about getting even”. She said she felt a childlike sense of pride in her mischievous acts. After all, her ex seemed to care more about his car than his family, so a little payback made total sense.

Miss Robertson, who now has a loving five-year relationship, advises against seeking revenge but doesn't want anyone to feel guilty about it either.

If a partner has behaved badly or lied, a little retaliation can be therapeutic. She's witnessed countless stories of revenge at the singles events she organises and believes that burning passports or exposing infidelity in the local paper are popular choices.

In the end, Miss Robertson encourages individuals to move on from the anger once the divorce is behind them. But in the midst of the storm, she gives the nod to the power of revenge, reminding us that sometimes a small act of mischief can bring a glimmer of satisfaction amidst the deep pain of a relationship ending.