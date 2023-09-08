The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Crocs Are Being Banned From Airports, Train Stations And Shopping Centres

Crocs Are Being Banned From Airports, Train Stations And Shopping Centres

Crocs have been banned from escalators in some airports, train stations and shopping centres after a series of scary incidents.

Since launching 20 years ago, the iconic shoes have gone through a wave of popularity,

According to news.com.au, there have been multiple incidents involving the shoes getting stuck in escalators. 

Now airports and shopping centres have put warnings on the machinery to avoid a potential disaster.

Images posted to Reddit showed some have banned the ‘soft shoes’.

“Take extra care when wearing,” one reads.

“Crocs are banned on all escalators,” another states.

Recently in Sydney, a four-year-old girl almost lost her foot at the airport.

Lisa Brennan’s daughter Fiadh was wearing Crocs when she suddenly became hysterical.

“I was trying to pull her shoe out but then she started getting really hysterical and I realised something was wrong,” Ms Brennan told Yahoo News Australia.

“So I started shouting at people to please press the emergency stop button but people in front of me just didn’t understand what was happening.”

“[Eventually] A guy behind me that could see her foot was stuck, so he jumped over me and ran down and pressed it.”

Thankfully, Fiadh was able to escape without any serious damage, but this isn’t the only isolated incident between Crocs and escalators.

British mother Olivia Jill recently posted on Facebook a warning to parents about the danger of the shoe, after her daughter’s pink Crocs got stuck in the side of an escalator.

She was able to yank her daughter’s shoe out, but wanted to share her thoughts of the “freak accident to warn others to keep their children away from the sides”.

Images showed the toe of the shoe was ripped out, with part of it remaining in the escalator.

Accidental Reply All Email Cost Brisbane Teacher His 22-Year-Long Career
NEXT STORY

Accidental Reply All Email Cost Brisbane Teacher His 22-Year-Long Career

Advertisement

Related Articles

Accidental Reply All Email Cost Brisbane Teacher His 22-Year-Long Career

Accidental Reply All Email Cost Brisbane Teacher His 22-Year-Long Career

Anyone who has worked within a team knows how embarrassing it can be to accidentally Reply All.
Suits Becomes Most Popular TV Show In The World... 4 Years After It Finished

Suits Becomes Most Popular TV Show In The World... 4 Years After It Finished

Popular US TV show Suits has become the first television show to record 3 billion minutes viewed in seven consecutive weeks.
Concerned Person Called Police To Report A Mass Murder Only To Discover It Was A Yoga Class

Concerned Person Called Police To Report A Mass Murder Only To Discover It Was A Yoga Class

A concerned member of the public called the police to report a "mass killing" in Lincolnshire, England, after seeing many "people lying on the floor", only for the authorities to interrupt a yoga class.
Calls For Movie Intermissions To Return As Films Keep Getting Longer

Calls For Movie Intermissions To Return As Films Keep Getting Longer

With more blockbuster films exceeding a run time of well over two hours, calls are growing to bring back intermissions.
ASIC Sues Australia's Largest Super Fund Over Duplicate Member Accounts

ASIC Sues Australia's Largest Super Fund Over Duplicate Member Accounts

The Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) have launched legal action against Australia's biggest superannuation fund for failing to consolidate the accounts of 90,000 members, costing them $69 million.