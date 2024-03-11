Cost Of Living Price Increase Hits The Bunnings Sausage Sizzle

The hardware retailer revealed in a post on their website that they would be bringing in the beverage price increase “in response to feedback from community groups”.

Fortunately, Bunnings confirmed that the cost of a sausage in bread will remain steady at $3.50.

The post went on to say that “Bunnings is increasing the price of canned drinks and bottled water at our community sausage sizzles across Australia,” with the increase quietly brought in on February 1.

“The price of a sausage in bread will remain at $3.50 (with or without onions),” the hardware giant state, adding that “the change responds to calls from local community groups, not-for-profits and charities that have seen a decline in funds raised due to the increased cost of the goods required to run the BBQ.”

Community groups adhere to the prices set by Bunnings when they take part in the fundraising sausage sizzles, which has become synonymous with visits to the retailer.

Bunnings last brought in a price increase in 2022, when the price of a sausage in bread was raised from $2.50 to $3.50.