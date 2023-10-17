Clive Palmer’s Big, Expensive Boat Gets Stuck Off Singapore

If that was my $40m super yacht, I’d be like, “Oh no! My $40m super yacht.” And I’d be so sad for a few minutes until I remembered that I’m worth billions of dollars and I can just go buy another one. Hell, I’m so rich I can probably make the ocean a bit deeper somehow and get the yacht out if I really want.

And maybe that is Clive’s attitude, too. I mean, this isn’t the first time one of his million-dollar yachts has had some trouble. Back in 2013 his $5.3m super yacht lost power and almost hit a rock wall.

A local told the Sydney Morning Herald, “It’s very difficult to make this kind of mistake, so maybe they had some problem with the motor. This is just at the exit of the marina, and it is absolutely very clear that you can’t put the boat between those two buoys. You can’t do that. Even if you are a jet skier like me, you know that.”