Carrie Bickmore Announces She Is Leaving The Project

Carrie Bickmore has been a host of The Project since the very first episode in 2009.

But after nearly 13 years, Carrie has announced she will be leaving The Project.

“After 13 years at The Project, I have made the tough decision to finish up hosting the show at the end of the year. It's been the hardest decision of my professional life, to make this call, but it's time for a new challenge and my next chapter,” she said on Tuesday night’s episode.

“There's so much I'm gonna miss, I'm gonna miss my best mates at the desk, the job itself, which is so incredibly fulfilling. The wonderful viewers who have been on the you my over the last 13 years.

"It's no secret that this show has become a second home to me, and I couldn't be more thankful to everyone that has been involved on and off screen.

"It has been a long journey.”

