Cafés Take Stand Against Remote Workers By Banning Laptops

The Collective in Caversham, UK, has banned the use of laptops between 11.30 am and 1.30 pm on weekdays and has a total ban on the devices on the weekend.

Milk and Bean in Newbury, UK, has also restricted laptop use to an hour on weekdays and has a total ban on weekends.

Milk and Bean owner Chris Chaplin told the BBC: "Having [people using] laptops isn't really ideal - it does mean a lower turnover and quite a low spend compared to people that aren't on laptops.

"It also brings the vibe of the place down with people on laptops."

The Collective manager, Alex Middleton, told the BBC that the laptop ban is all about finding a "balance" that doesn't mean the business loses money.

Middleton added that as a small independent business, it needs to be able to keep the café busy.

"We can't have people hogging the table, and we don't want to disrespect people that come in with laptops either."

Middleton said that customers with laptops usually have "quite a low spend" and would sit at tables for "quite a long time."

The ban has divided customers. TripAdvisor reviews for a Canterbury cafe, Fringe and Ginge, had many customers praise the business for the ban.

"No laptops, superb decision," one five-star review read.

"Absolutely sick to death of people with laptops, sitting on their own at a table for four, with a glass of water, occupying prime space all bloody day," another review read, adding, "Wish more cafés would introduce this initiative. Get back in the office, for god's sake."

Some disagreed with the policy, with some finding laptop bans unusual.

"This policy is quite unusual in my experience, as I've visited numerous coffee shops globally and have never encountered such a restriction," one person wrote.

"While I understand that each establishment has its own rules, this particular policy seems overly restrictive, especially for travellers or locals looking for a cosy corner to work in."