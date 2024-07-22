Cafe Offers Free Coffee To Smiling Customers

Good News Coffee put a sign on their automatic doors that read “smile to get a free coffee”.

Video shared on social media shows some customers confused by the sensor doors not opening when they approached, only to read the sign and smile to gain entry to the cafe.

The clip went viral on X, where many people applauded the “beautiful” idea.

Not everyone was impressed with the sign, with some people saying they hated being told to smile or feeling “forced” to behave a certain way.

Good News Coffee, which operates in Barcelona, Madrid, Paris and Amsterdam, aims to bring “good vibes and good coffee to every neighbourhood”.

The cafe chain has a habit of handing out freebies in unique ways, giving out free coffees to customers willing to share good news, make the barista laugh or dress to impress.