Brazilian Man Breaks World Record For Farthest Eyeball Pop

It’s a skill that makes your eyes water, but one that has landed a man from Brazil the Guinness World Record for farthest eyeball pop.

Sidney de Carvalho Mesquita, also known as Tio Chico, has just broken the world record title for the farthest eyeball pop (male). 

 

Sidney set the record by protruding his eyes a whopping 1.8 centimetres beyond his sockets. 

 

"I have no words to describe so much happiness," Sidney told Guinness World Records upon receiving his title. 

 

"A dream come true means opening doors for my work to be even more recognized, and I hope to make the most of this great opportunity as part of the Guinness World Records family." 

 

 

Believe it or not, the medical term that described Sidney’s eye pop is known as 'globe luxation', an incredibly rare condition that Sidney has been able to train and utilise. 

 

“My skill is definitely a gift. It came from my father, my mother and the creator, too,” Sidney said. 

 

Sidney describes the feeling of popping his eyes out of their sockets as “letting go of some part of my body” and loses vision for a few seconds while his eyes re-focus. 

