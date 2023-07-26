The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Barbie Marketing Reaches New Heights In Dubai With Huge Doll

Barbie Marketing Reaches New Heights In Dubai With Huge Doll

A CGI video of an enormous 3D Barbie breaking out of her box to pose next to the world's tallest building has taken the internet by storm.

The enormous doll is a homage to the first-ever Barbie from 1959, dressed in her iconic black and white swimsuit and perfectly accessorised with white framed sunnies. 

Users were divided by the gargantuan stunt, some loving the creative new spin on the ongoing pink promo, others finding the colossal doll absolutely terrifying. 

The virtual doll is just the latest stunt in a seemingly never-ending marketing campaign for the blockbuster flick. 

The artwork was created by boutique social media agency Eye Studio and has gone viral ahead of the film's release date in the UAE in August. 

The film has opened elsewhere to overwhelming success, raking in over $500 million at the box office so far. 

Pair Of Rare Apple Sneakers On Sale For $US50,000 At Auction
NEXT STORY

Pair Of Rare Apple Sneakers On Sale For $US50,000 At Auction

Advertisement

Related Articles

Pair Of Rare Apple Sneakers On Sale For $US50,000 At Auction

Pair Of Rare Apple Sneakers On Sale For $US50,000 At Auction

A pair of rare Apple trainers from the ‘90s are on sale for $US50,000, and they’re absolutely hideous.
Drake Fan That Threw Her Bra Onstage At Drake Concert Lands Herself Playboy Deal

Drake Fan That Threw Her Bra Onstage At Drake Concert Lands Herself Playboy Deal

One Drake fan became an overnight sensation after she threw her bra on stage, which garnered the attention of Playboy.
Aussies Urged To Reconsider European Plans As Weather Alert Is Issued Due To Extreme Heat

Aussies Urged To Reconsider European Plans As Weather Alert Is Issued Due To Extreme Heat

Amidst record-breaking heatwaves, wildfires and evacuations, the government travel advisory service is encouraging Aussies to exercise caution on their European summer getaways.
Queensland Government To Begin New Strategy To Suppress Fire Ants To Stop Them Spreading Into NSW

Queensland Government To Begin New Strategy To Suppress Fire Ants To Stop Them Spreading Into NSW

The Queensland government will routinely treat a 10-kilometre-wide area of South East Queensland to help stop the spread of fire ants.
Margot Robbie Is Going Viral For Surprising The World With Her Sign Language Knowledge

Margot Robbie Is Going Viral For Surprising The World With Her Sign Language Knowledge

A video of Margot Robbie using sign language with a Deaf fan has resurfaced and gone viral.