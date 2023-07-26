Barbie Marketing Reaches New Heights In Dubai With Huge Doll

The enormous doll is a homage to the first-ever Barbie from 1959, dressed in her iconic black and white swimsuit and perfectly accessorised with white framed sunnies.

Users were divided by the gargantuan stunt, some loving the creative new spin on the ongoing pink promo, others finding the colossal doll absolutely terrifying.

The virtual doll is just the latest stunt in a seemingly never-ending marketing campaign for the blockbuster flick.

The artwork was created by boutique social media agency Eye Studio and has gone viral ahead of the film's release date in the UAE in August.

The film has opened elsewhere to overwhelming success, raking in over $500 million at the box office so far.