Balenciaga Slammed For Selling Basic Rain Boots For $1650

The boots named ‘Men’s Excavator boot in black’ have been criticised for their “baggy” appearance around the calf while having a very narrow foot.

The listing reads: “Rubber boot, material: 100 per cent polyurethane. Rainboot, oversized design, round toe.”

“Printed Balenciaga logo, made in Italy. Wipe with a soft cloth.”

“Balenciaga wellies. What an absolute bargain,” someone joked.

“For people with skinny feet and super wide legs,” another customer said.

This is not the first time Balenciaga has been met with backlash.

In April, the brand released Men’s 3XL Trainers Worn-Out in Dark Grey. The shoes were designed to look distressed and used.

“Looks like my dad’s shoes after a year’s worth of wear,” one X user wrote.

“The rich trolling the homeless and drug-addled for style cues seems to have no end,” another wrote.

“And apparently no bottom to its lack of taste.”