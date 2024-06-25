Australia Knocked Out Of The T20 World Cup

After losing to India by 24 runs, Australia needed Bangladesh to defeat Afghanistan, but not by more than 45 balls to spare, to progress to the last four.

In a bizarre match full of brief rain delays and Gulbadin Naib comically faking an injury to waste time to aid Afghanistan, star spinner Khan was the hero in setting up a dramatic eight-run win thanks to the Duckworth-Lewis calculation.

It comes just two days after Afghanistan had a huge upset win over Australia to put them in the box seat to qualify for a World Cup semi-final for the first time.

Undefeated India will now face England in the second semi-final, after being knocked out by the defending champions at the same stage in 2022.

Afghanistan will take on perennial semi-finalists South Africa for a spot in the decider.