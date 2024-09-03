Aussies Rake In The Medals At The Paralympics

Adding two more golds to the tally, our Aussie Paralympians are flying high in Paris.

Tokyo 2020, and in heartbreaking scenes, Lauren Parker misses out on gold by just one second…but three years later, the 35-year-old triathlete claimed the crown.

Sailing over the finish line more than a minute ahead of her rival.

In the pool, another star was about to be born.

Just three years ago, Alexa Leary’s parents were told to say their final goodbyes, as she lay in a coma fighting for her life after a bike crash

She almost died 8 times in the ICU.

While she had initially hoped to compete as a triathlete in the Olympics, Alexa quickly found a new dream - Paralympic gold.

When Leary dove into the pool for the final leg of the mixed medley relay, she was in fourth place and 15 metres off the pace.

But in an epic parallel to her recovery journey, she delivered a comeback for the ages and Australia won gold!