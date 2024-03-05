The Project

Aussies Divided Over Revealing Swimwear At Family-Friendly Theme Parks

A complaint about swimwear at a Gold Coast theme park has reignited debate over what is acceptable to wear in public.

On a trip to Wet'n'Wild, a mother who was with her children saw a number of women and teens wearing G-string and micro-bikinis in the kids' pool area.

The mother was hoping for a more Wet'n'Mild experience and was shocked by the skimpy swimwear.

She took to a Facebook group for Brisbane mums to ask what appropriate swimwear is at a family-friendly water park, and the responses were varied.

Some thought it was no big deal because they aren't harming anyone, and you should just look away if you don't want to see it.

Other commenters agreed that it's inappropriate attire in a public space for children.

The winning comment goes to this group member who wrote, 'I feel like butt cheeks are like boobs, a certain amount spilling out but once we reach the smaller darker parts… it becomes nudity'.

It was these 'darker parts' that concerned the mother. The only thing she wanted to see the inside of, was the waterslides.

In response to some comments, she wrote that while she does look away, one woman had bent over and 'revealed her b***hole' which was hard to ignore. Plus, her kids made comments.

Not sure what the comments were, but knowing kids, probably something like 'Hey Mum I can see that lady's b**hole'.

