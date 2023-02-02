Aussie Star Zoe Terakes Becomes Marvel’s First-Ever Trans Actor

The Marvel universe has notably been criticised for its lack of diversity within the MCU.

Recent films such as The Eternals, Shang-Chi and Black Panther have notably introduced more diverse characters to the franchise, but the upcoming Disney+ series Ironheart is set to take another giant leap forward.

Best known for their role as Reb Keane in the Australian series Wentworth, Zoe Terakes was cast as the MCU’s first transgender actor in the upcoming Disney+ series.

“I think as trans people, growing up, I didn’t get to see myself anywhere, so I didn’t really know that I existed. And especially not in a superhero show or movie,” they explained in a recent interview with Collider at Sundance 2023.

“And so I think I just feel deeply grateful and moved that little trans kids and trans teens have something to look at and to know they exist and to know that they can have superpowers, and that that’s where we belong.

“We don’t just belong in trauma stories on the fringes dying in things, you know? We belong there with the big guys. So yeah, it meant a lot to me.”

Ironheart will focus on the character of Riri Williams, a genius teenager following in the footsteps of Tony Stark.

The show will also feature RuPaul’s Drag Race winner Shea Coulée in a currently undisclosed role.