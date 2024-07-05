The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
Watch 10 LIVEArticles
More
Back

Aussie James Webb Places Third In America’s July 4th Hot Dog Eating Contest

Aussie James Webb Places Third In America’s July 4th Hot Dog Eating Contest

Australian competitive eater James Webb has come third in the 2024 Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest, downing 52 hot dogs.

Webb, 35, is the number 1 ranked competitive eater in Australia and number 5 worldwide, was a fan favourite after it was revealed 16-time champion Joey Chestnut would not be competing, but ultimately lost to US competitor Patrick Bertoletti.

Bertoletti took out the men’s title with an astonishing 58 hot dogs and buns, followed by Geoffrey Esper with 53, with Webb rounding out the podium placements.

The annual Fourth of July contest was anyone’s game this year, with world number one Joey Chestnut not competing due to a brand deal with a rival company.

Chestnut retains the all-time record of 76 hot dogs, which he set in 2021.

Miki Sudo set a new record in the women’s division with 51 hot dogs, smashing her previous personal best of 48.5.

Sudo has won the competition every year since 2014, excluding 2021, which she missed due to pregnancy.

Kevin Bacon Goes Undercover As A Normal Guy & Says “This Sucks!”
NEXT STORY

Kevin Bacon Goes Undercover As A Normal Guy & Says “This Sucks!”

Advertisement

Related Articles

Kevin Bacon Goes Undercover As A Normal Guy & Says “This Sucks!”

Kevin Bacon Goes Undercover As A Normal Guy & Says “This Sucks!”

To experience a day of anonymity, mega movie star Kevin Bacon revealed he wore a prosthetic disguise to go undercover at The Grove LA as a ‘regular guy’.
Security Expert Reveals Why Those Self-Serve Checkout Cameras Are So Unflattering

Security Expert Reveals Why Those Self-Serve Checkout Cameras Are So Unflattering

We’ve all been there. You’re trying to scan something expensive as a brown onion to deal with the cost of living, and you catch a glimpse of yourself in the self-service checkout camera.
Dog-Friendly Cafe Forced To Deny Entry To Pooches After Anonymous Complaint

Dog-Friendly Cafe Forced To Deny Entry To Pooches After Anonymous Complaint

A dog-friendly cafe in Brisbane has been forced to close its doors to canine companions after an anonymous complaint to the local council.
Debate Rages Over Whether It's OK To Wear Ugg Boots In Public

Debate Rages Over Whether It's OK To Wear Ugg Boots In Public

A writer asked the internet whether wearing Ugg boots out in public is considered 'bogan' or 'acceptable', and people had very strong opinions about the footwear.
Researchers Discover That While Pigs Can’t Fly, Hippos Really Can

Researchers Discover That While Pigs Can’t Fly, Hippos Really Can

Researchers have analysed hours of footage and made the shocking discovery that hippos, who can hit speeds of 18mph, can trot so fast that they are in effect ‘flying’ 15 per cent of the time they are on land.