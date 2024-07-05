Aussie James Webb Places Third In America’s July 4th Hot Dog Eating Contest

Webb, 35, is the number 1 ranked competitive eater in Australia and number 5 worldwide, was a fan favourite after it was revealed 16-time champion Joey Chestnut would not be competing, but ultimately lost to US competitor Patrick Bertoletti.

Bertoletti took out the men’s title with an astonishing 58 hot dogs and buns, followed by Geoffrey Esper with 53, with Webb rounding out the podium placements.

The annual Fourth of July contest was anyone’s game this year, with world number one Joey Chestnut not competing due to a brand deal with a rival company.

Chestnut retains the all-time record of 76 hot dogs, which he set in 2021.

Miki Sudo set a new record in the women’s division with 51 hot dogs, smashing her previous personal best of 48.5.

Sudo has won the competition every year since 2014, excluding 2021, which she missed due to pregnancy.