Aussie Athlete Furious After Learning Olympians Will Not Receive Free Family Tickets

Taking to TikTok, Kearns showed the eye-watering prices for tickets to the upcoming Games, revealing her laptop screen with one of the tickets costing €1000 (AU$ 1625).

“We don’t even get ONE free ticket for our families,” she captioned the post.

“POV our family and friends will have to pay up to $1625 per ticket to watch just ONE of our games at the Olympics,” it reads on the overlay.

Kearns responded to a comment asking why the Olympic Games were not giving out free tickets for friends and family of Olympians.

“Every other Olympics has, but not this one for some reason! Not even ONE ticket,” she wrote in the comments.

The Paris Olympic Games will kick off on July 26.