Arnott's To Release Tim Tams With Jatz Style Crackers In Them

After first introducing Tim Tam Jatz as an April Fool's Day prank, Arnott's has announced the sweet and salty treat will hit supermarket shelves by the end of the month.

The new offering of Tim Tam inspired by Jatz, will treat Aussies to the beloved chocolate Tim Tam flavour combined with salty, crackery notes.

When Arnott's originally revealed a Jatz-inspired Tim Tam as an April Fool's Day prank in 2023, they were inundated with customer requests for the biscuits to become more than just a gag. 

"We love getting behind an April Fool's prank, and dreaming up new ways to tap into Australia's love of Tim Tam," said Tim Tam Marketing Manger Rebecca Chan. 

"Following the overwhelming number of comments and requests, we knew we had to bring Tim Tam inspired by Jatz to the shelf and make it available for every Aussie to enjoy." 

Tim Tam inspired by Jatz are described as having "a little bit sweet, and a little bit salty in every bite."

The collaboration is one of the many surprises Tim Tam has in store for 2024, as the brand celebrates 60 years. 

Tim Tam inspired by Jatz will set customers back $5, and will be available from Coles supermarkets from late April.

