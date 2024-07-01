The Project

Ariel The Six-Legged Dog Finds New Home By The Sea

Ariel the formerly six-legged spaniel has found her forever home after she was dumped in a car park in Wales.

When she was 11 weeks old, Ariel was found in a Pembrokeshire supermarket in late 2023.

In January 2024, Ariel underwent surgery to remove the extra limbs after Greenacres Rescue was able to raise thousands of dollars to pay for her life-changing operation.

The spaniel, who was named after The Little Mermaid, has now been adopted by a couple who live by the sea.

Couple Ollie Bird and Emma-Mary Webster adopted Ariel after they tragically and suddenly lost their Labrador-Pointer Pippen.

"He must have been carrying a brain tumour, which had no effect on him before, but overnight, we ended up having to have him put down really suddenly,” Emma-Mary told Wales Online.

When the couple realised they could not live without a dog, they applied to Greenacres Rescue for adoption.

"We said we need a dog that would be good with children and be all right with other dogs, being down the beach all the time....[the rescue centre] suggested, would we like to take Ariel?"

At the time of the adoption, the couple had now idea of Ariel’s international fame.

The couple run Blue Horizons, an inclusive and adaptive surf school, catering to people of all ages and abilities.

"We felt like we have some skills that we use with running the adaptive surf school which would rehabilitate her. And then when we met her, it was just a done deal," Ollie told the publication.

"We only do small groups anyway, but for some people, that might even be too much. She's a little ice-breaker for people to help them feel comfortable. She's already given back a little bit herself in return for all the help other people have given her without even realising it," Emma-Mary added.

The couple added that they wanted to "thank everybody who's really given us our lovely family member."

"It's a happy beginning for us - it's not a happy ending. It's just the beginning of her life of going out and having this freedom that the public has given her by donating towards the operation."

