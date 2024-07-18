Animated Series Based On Peggy And Molly In The Works

The series was announced on Thursday via Molly and Peggy’s dedicated Instagram page, with the post revealing Xentrix studios are set to bring the duo’s heartwarming story to life.

“We are so excited to announce Xentrix studios are going to bring to life a wholesome, heartwarming, animated series about a kind-hearted, animal loving couple and their beautiful staffy girls, a magpie & their friends,” the post reads.

It went on to say the series will reimagine “their charming and unexpected adventures together” and share “heartwarming tales that highlight their unique friendship, showcasing their playful escapades & the special connection that bridges their differences”.

The series will also feature Ruby the Staffy, as well as additional characters Sarg the Jack Russell Terrier, Charlie the Cavoodle, as well as alley cats Jinx, Rascal and Bandit, and fat cat Shelly.

Molly and Peggy took social media by storm with their unlikely friendship, and have just under 1 million adoring Instagram followers.

Gold Coast photographer Wells had come across the baby magpie whilst on a walk during lockdown of 2020, and said she and husband Reece Mortensen rescued the bird from “certain death”.

Fans were outraged when Molly was surrendered to Queensland authorities in March, following a series of complaints.

The magpie was returned home shortly after, on the condition Wells and Mortensen no longer profit off the bird.