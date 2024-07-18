The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
Watch 10 LIVEArticles
More
Back

Animated Series Based On Peggy And Molly In The Works

Animated Series Based On Peggy And Molly In The Works

An animated series based on the unlikely friendship between Molly the Magpie and Peggy the Staffy is in the works.

The series was announced on Thursday via Molly and Peggy’s dedicated Instagram page, with the post revealing Xentrix studios are set to bring the duo’s heartwarming story to life.  

“We are so excited to announce Xentrix studios are going to bring to life a wholesome, heartwarming, animated series about a kind-hearted, animal loving couple and their beautiful staffy girls, a magpie & their friends,” the post reads.

It went on to say the series will reimagine “their charming and unexpected adventures together” and share “heartwarming tales that highlight their unique friendship, showcasing their playful escapades & the special connection that bridges their differences”.

The series will also feature Ruby the Staffy, as well as additional characters Sarg the Jack Russell Terrier, Charlie the Cavoodle, as well as alley cats Jinx, Rascal and Bandit, and fat cat Shelly.

Molly and Peggy took social media by storm with their unlikely friendship, and have just under 1 million adoring Instagram followers. 

Gold Coast photographer Wells had come across the baby magpie whilst on a walk during lockdown of 2020, and said she and husband Reece Mortensen rescued the bird from “certain death”.

Fans were outraged when Molly was surrendered to Queensland authorities in March, following a series of complaints. 

The magpie was returned home shortly after, on the condition Wells and Mortensen no longer profit off the bird.

Britney Spears Hits Back At ‘Boring’ Osbourne Family
NEXT STORY

Britney Spears Hits Back At ‘Boring’ Osbourne Family

Advertisement

Related Articles

Britney Spears Hits Back At ‘Boring’ Osbourne Family

Britney Spears Hits Back At ‘Boring’ Osbourne Family

Britney Spears has told the Osbourne family to "kindly f*ck off", after Ozzy said he was "fed up" with seeing the pop star's dancing videos on social media.
Adorable Reason Your Dog Will Bring You A Toy When You Come Home

Adorable Reason Your Dog Will Bring You A Toy When You Come Home

Have you ever wondered why your dog will bring a toy, a shoe or a sock up to you when you get home? Turns out there is a super adorable reason for that.
Tourist’s Lewd Act With Statue In Florence Infuriates Locals

Tourist’s Lewd Act With Statue In Florence Infuriates Locals

A tourist in Florence has sparked outrage after photos of her posing suggestively with a statue of the Roman god Bacchus, with locals furious at the lewd acts.
Celebrity Chef Paul Hollywood Ends Debate Saying Bread Does Not Belong In The Fridge

Celebrity Chef Paul Hollywood Ends Debate Saying Bread Does Not Belong In The Fridge

Celebrity chef Paul Hollywood, who's known in the UK as the King of Bread, has made the final call and said keeping bread in the fridge is a big no-no.
Working Out At Night Could Help You Get Better Sleep

Working Out At Night Could Help You Get Better Sleep

A new study has revealed that evening workouts could be linked to better sleep.