ALDI To Launch Its Own Loungewear Collection ‘ALDIMania’

Fashion fans, the biggest clothing line of the year is about to drop… from ALDI.

The supermarket is launching its own fashion label, offering a range of comfy streetwear clothes in the store’s signature colours.

‘ALDIMania’, as the line will be called, will launch on April 13, and all of the 23 items will be under $20.

Aldi fans will be able to choose from bucket hats, slides, track pants, hoodies and even white sneakers.

ALDI Australia’s Buying Director for ALDImania, Belinda Grice said while the chain has been offering loungewear for years, “this is the first time we’ve brought our own brand of leisurewear to the middle aisles”.

“Designed to celebrate and champion our shoppers, this new range is made specifically with ALDI budgets in mind, without compromising on quality or comfort,” she said.

This unique collection that contains sustainably sourced or recycled materials, has been crafted to create a mix-and-match aesthetic, so customers can inject their own sense of styling around the range!”

“We love the excitement and enthusiasm our shoppers have and look forward to seeing them share this passion on the outside with our first ALDImania collection.”

Image: ALDI

