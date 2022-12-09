The Project

AFLW Abolishes White Shorts To Be More Accommodating Of Menstruation

The AFL have moved to abolish white shorts from uniforms, hoping to eliminate the anxiety some players face during their menstrual cycle.

Research conducted by the AFL showed that the majority of players — particularly younger girls — are less likely to participate in sports if they feel uncomfortable in their uniform.

Discomfort coupled with the anxiety some players experienced having to wear white during their menstrual cycle, the AFL has moved to abolish mandatory white uniforms.

They hope the change will improve the health, well-being and comfort of its players.

"The ripple effect for community sport for women and girls is immense — we want to lead to remove any barriers that prevent women and girls participating in Australian football," AFLW's general manager of women's football, Nicole Livingstone, said in a statement.

All 18 AFLW clubs will continue to wear coloured shorts for home matches. However, clubs will also have another coloured set of shorts to be worn if there is a clash in uniforms.

