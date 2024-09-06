Watch Indonesia take on the Socceroos live on Paramount+

The Subway Socceroos second match of the September international window sees them travel to Jakarta as they face off against Indonesia on Tuesday night.

Indonesia enter this match on the back of a perfect away performance which saw them hold Saudi Arabia to a 1-1 draw.

A hostile atmosphere awaits the Socceroos who will be looking to make up for their showing against Bahrain on Thursday night.

The Indonesia vs Socceroos match will be able to stream live and exclusive on Paramount+ from 9:30pm AEST on Tuesday, 10 September.

10 Play will publish the full match replay and highlights of the Indonesia vs Socceroos match 36 hours after the completion of the clash.

Socceroos head to Jakarta for World Cup Qualifier

The Subway Socceroos will venture to Jakarta for their showdown with Indonesia on Tuesday, 10 September.

Indonesia performed well in the previous round of qualifiers as they finished second in a group that featured Iraq, Vietnam and the Philippines.

The Garuda Warriors have been going from strength to strength in recent times and created history when they made it out of the Asian Cup group stages for the first time earlier this year.

It was the Socceroos who awaited them in the Round of 16 with the Green and Gold running out convincing winners on that occasion with 4-0 the full time score.

Standout Results from Match Day 1 of the AFC Qualifiers

The first Match Day of the AFC Third Round Qualifiers has been and gone. Here are some of the results from around the grounds as we look forward to all the action from Match Day 2 live and exclusive on Paramount+.

The result that send shockwaves throughout Asia was Japan's 7-0 thrashing of China. The Blue Samurai opened their Third Round Qualifiers in emphatic fashion and will look to back it up when they visit Bahrain next week.

Meanwhile, in Group B, special mention must go to Palestine who shared the points with Korea Republic in Seoul.