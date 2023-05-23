Socceroos

Watch the Socceroos and Matildas live and free on 10 Play

Watch the Socceroos vs Argentina live and free on 10 Play in June plus catch the Matildas in action ahead of the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup

June and July are shaping up to be massive months for our Subway Socceroos and CommBank Matildas as they gear up for some massive matches against some of the best teams in the world.

First up in June, Graham Arnold's Socceroos head to China to meet Argentina in Beijing. It wasn't too long ago that the Socceroos came up against the South American outfit - with the 2022 FIFA World Cup champions coming out on top in the round of 16 clash in the race to their global triumph.

The Socceroos will face off against Argentina for the first time since their 2022 FIFA World Cup Round of 16 clash (Photo by Robert Cianflone/Getty Images for Football Australia)

Arnold and his Argentinian counterpart, Lionel Scaloni, have forged quite the friendship since their meeting. Scaloni has complimented Arnold and his side on multiple occasions after they gave it their all in what turned out to be quite a challenging encounter for La Albiceleste in Qatar last year.

Watch the Subway Socceroos vs Argentina on Thursday, 15 June from 2130 AEST live and free on Network 10

Socceroos Fixtures

CommBank Matildas' FIFA World Cup Curtain Raiser

The action carries on into July as our CommBank Matildas return to the pitch for the first time since silencing England on their turf in April.

Tony Gustavsson's side will take on heavyweights France in their final match before hosting the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup.

The CommBank Matildas will be back in action against France on Friday, 14 July

All eyes will be on the Swede to see who he chooses in that final starting line-up? Will he go all out and choose the strongest side expected to start against Ireland six days later, or will he be more conservative and rest his star players?

CommBank Matildas fixtures LIVE and free on 10 Play.

Watch the CommBank Matildas vs France on Friday, 14 July from 1830 AEST live and free on 10 BOLD and 10 Play

