Catriona McKenzie’s directorial feature debut is a heartfelt, moving and uplifting story about a young boy’s journey to save his home and ultimately himself.

Satellite Boy follows Pete (Cameron Wallaby), a 12 year old Aboriginal boy who lives with his elderly grandfather, Old Jagamarra (David Gulpilil). Home is the abandoned outdoor cinema in the outback town of Wyndham. When it is threatened with demolition, Pete sees his world in jeopardy and sets off for the city. He is joined by his friend Kalmain (Joseph Pedley), who has his own reasons for leaving town. Together the boys travel through epic and stunning Kimberley country and when they get lost in the bush, Pete has to remember some of the old Aboriginal bush skills his grandfather taught him for them to survive.

Fable-like in its storytelling, it shows a world torn between old and new, tradition and progress, nature and technology. Celebrating the importance of family, true friendship and cultural and spiritual identity, Satellite Boy is captivating and affecting.