Offspring

Video Extras
GalleriesArticlesCharacters
More
Back

Offspring Interiors: Billie's House

Offspring Interiors: Billie's House

Offspring is shot on location in real, lived-in homes that the art department tailor’s to each character’s personality and style. Production designer Carrie Kennedy dishes on Offspring’s abodes

Offspring, season 7, channel ten


In real life, Billie and Brody’s house is a lovely family home with active teenage kids, a gorgeous old dog called Bear, and a swimming pool. We loved the unusual floor plan and the see-through staircase, and the interesting textured walls and different surfaces create great backdrops for the characters.

Offspring, season 7, channel ten


To make it our own, we painted walls and the front door to give it a pop of typical Billie colour.

Offspring, season 7, channel ten


As Billie’s house, we don’t reveal to the audience that there is a pool, instead disguising this with greenery.

Offspring, season 7, channel ten


Brody and baby Bob live with Billie, so there is evidence of them in the house.

Offspring, season 7, channel ten


Mick is still in London so there are photos of him, but no more of his musical instruments, which used to clutter Billie and Mick's old house. In Season 6, Billie had just moved in. Now we’re in Season 7, the house is so much more "lived in" and established as Billie and Brody's home with newborn baby Bob.

Watch Offspring 8.40 Wednesdays on TEN

Offspring: The Best Of Billie
NEXT STORY

Offspring: The Best Of Billie

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    Offspring: The Best Of Billie

    Offspring: The Best Of Billie

    The Offspring finale is upon us, and while we’re dying to know whether Nina will leave St Francis (and win over Harry’s family), there’s a particular Proudman who we feel has been on one hell of a journey. Before the season comes to an end, let’s give a shout out to everyone’s favourite big sister, Billie
    Get The Look: Episode 9

    Get The Look: Episode 9

    For style inspiration, look no further than the Proudman sisters. Here's where the fashionistas get their garb. Episode 9
    Get The Look: Episode 10

    Get The Look: Episode 10

    For style inspiration, look no further than the Proudman sisters. Here's where the fashionistas get their garb. Episode 10
    Offspring Interiors: Nina's House

    Offspring Interiors: Nina's House

    Offspring is shot on location in real, lived-in homes that the art department tailor’s to each character’s personality and style. Production designer Carrie Kennedy dishes on Offspring’s abodes
    Get The Look: Episode 8

    Get The Look: Episode 8

    For style inspiration, look no further than the Proudman sisters. Here's where the fashionistas get their garb. Episode 8