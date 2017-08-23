Offspring Interiors: Billie's House





In real life, Billie and Brody’s house is a lovely family home with active teenage kids, a gorgeous old dog called Bear, and a swimming pool. We loved the unusual floor plan and the see-through staircase, and the interesting textured walls and different surfaces create great backdrops for the characters.







To make it our own, we painted walls and the front door to give it a pop of typical Billie colour.







As Billie’s house, we don’t reveal to the audience that there is a pool, instead disguising this with greenery.







Brody and baby Bob live with Billie, so there is evidence of them in the house.







Mick is still in London so there are photos of him, but no more of his musical instruments, which used to clutter Billie and Mick's old house. In Season 6, Billie had just moved in. Now we’re in Season 7, the house is so much more "lived in" and established as Billie and Brody's home with newborn baby Bob.

Watch Offspring 8.40 Wednesdays on TEN