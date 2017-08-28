Offspring

Video Extras
GalleriesArticlesCharacters
More
Back

Offspring: The Best Of Billie

Offspring: The Best Of Billie

The Offspring finale is upon us, and while we’re dying to know whether Nina will leave St Francis (and win over Harry’s family), there’s a particular Proudman who we feel has been on one hell of a journey. Before the season comes to an end, let’s give a shout out to everyone’s favourite big sister, Billie

Offspring, season 7, channel ten


When she returned from London, and with a mix of strength and emotion, announced that she and Mick had decided to end their marriage.

Offspring, season 7, channel ten


When she decided to face her grief head on, starting with therapy, and then set about auditioning psychiatrists.

Offspring, season 7, channel ten


When Nina was beside herself trying to be there for Billie while juggling her career, parenting, and a new relationship, and Billie, because she’s amazing, ended up being there for her sister instead.

Offspring, season 7, channel ten


The way she oozes confidence in everything she does, from the office, to the bedroom.

Offspring, season 7, channel ten


The way she gets into bed with Nina, divulges all her steamy date details, declares that Nina will have to go to the date’s house to collect her phone, and doesn’t give a damn that Harry is in the bed too.

Offspring, season 7, channel ten


When she could see her sister was going way too far trying to befriend Harry’s ex by putting on a fancy dinner that involved tea lights, scented candles and organic seafood. 

Offspring, season 7, channel ten


The way she can always tell when there’s something up with the people around her.

Offspring, season 7, channel ten


When she discovered that Kerry and Jimmy had “almost-sex” and revealed how wise and level-headed she has become by uttering one of the best monologues about lying and cheating, ever: “The thing is, the lies and the secrets, they’re like stealing. You steal a little bit here and a little bit there, from your partners trust and your own self-respect. And you steal a little bit more and a little more, with every little lie that covers up all the other lies, until finally you’ve stolen so much there’s, nothing left. And then the truth comes out, because it always does in the end.” 

Offspring, season 7, channel ten


When Brody wanted to talk to her about baby Bob’s father coming back into her to life.

Offspring, season 7, channel ten

 
When Nina thought she couldn't go for her dream job and have another baby at the same time.

Offspring, season 7, channel ten


When she broke "sex-wall" protocol and gave Dan her number before proceeding to out-woo him as strategy for scaring him off.

Offspring, season 7, channel ten


And he played her at her own game.

Offspring, season 7, channel ten


And it escalated to insanely dramatic and theatrical proportions until it was clear they’re perfect for each other.

Offspring, season 7, channel ten


The way she always knows everything.

Offspring, season 7, channel ten


The way she always tells people what they need to hear, whether it’s encouragement, criticism, or both.

Offspring, season 7, channel ten


When she brought up that time Nina slept with Mick as way to make Will feel better about Jimmy's "almost-sex" with Kerry.

Offspring, season 7, channel ten


When her ex claimed she hadn't changed a bit, and she made it clear that change is something we should strive for. 

Offspring, season 7, channel ten


When she pointed out that while she’s a great role model, she’s made many mistakes along the way. And by not repeating those, Brody can not only change for the better, but perhaps one day surpass Billie's success too.

The Offspring finale airs Wednesday 8.40 on TEN and tenplay

Get The Look: Episode 9
NEXT STORY

Get The Look: Episode 9

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    Get The Look: Episode 9

    Get The Look: Episode 9

    For style inspiration, look no further than the Proudman sisters. Here's where the fashionistas get their garb. Episode 9
    Get The Look: Episode 10

    Get The Look: Episode 10

    For style inspiration, look no further than the Proudman sisters. Here's where the fashionistas get their garb. Episode 10
    Offspring Interiors: Billie's House

    Offspring Interiors: Billie's House

    Offspring is shot on location in real, lived-in homes that the art department tailor’s to each character’s personality and style. Production designer Carrie Kennedy dishes on Offspring’s abodes
    Offspring Interiors: Nina's House

    Offspring Interiors: Nina's House

    Offspring is shot on location in real, lived-in homes that the art department tailor’s to each character’s personality and style. Production designer Carrie Kennedy dishes on Offspring’s abodes
    Get The Look: Episode 8

    Get The Look: Episode 8

    For style inspiration, look no further than the Proudman sisters. Here's where the fashionistas get their garb. Episode 8