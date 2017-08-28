Offspring: The Best Of Billie





When she returned from London, and with a mix of strength and emotion, announced that she and Mick had decided to end their marriage.







When she decided to face her grief head on, starting with therapy, and then set about auditioning psychiatrists.





When Nina was beside herself trying to be there for Billie while juggling her career, parenting, and a new relationship, and Billie, because she’s amazing, ended up being there for her sister instead.







The way she oozes confidence in everything she does, from the office, to the bedroom.







The way she gets into bed with Nina, divulges all her steamy date details, declares that Nina will have to go to the date’s house to collect her phone, and doesn’t give a damn that Harry is in the bed too.







When she could see her sister was going way too far trying to befriend Harry’s ex by putting on a fancy dinner that involved tea lights, scented candles and organic seafood.





The way she can always tell when there’s something up with the people around her.







When she discovered that Kerry and Jimmy had “almost-sex” and revealed how wise and level-headed she has become by uttering one of the best monologues about lying and cheating, ever: “The thing is, the lies and the secrets, they’re like stealing. You steal a little bit here and a little bit there, from your partners trust and your own self-respect. And you steal a little bit more and a little more, with every little lie that covers up all the other lies, until finally you’ve stolen so much there’s, nothing left. And then the truth comes out, because it always does in the end.”





When Brody wanted to talk to her about baby Bob’s father coming back into her to life.







When Nina thought she couldn't go for her dream job and have another baby at the same time.







When she broke "sex-wall" protocol and gave Dan her number before proceeding to out-woo him as strategy for scaring him off.







And he played her at her own game.







And it escalated to insanely dramatic and theatrical proportions until it was clear they’re perfect for each other.





The way she always knows everything.







The way she always tells people what they need to hear, whether it’s encouragement, criticism, or both.







When she brought up that time Nina slept with Mick as way to make Will feel better about Jimmy's "almost-sex" with Kerry.







When her ex claimed she hadn't changed a bit, and she made it clear that change is something we should strive for.





When she pointed out that while she’s a great role model, she’s made many mistakes along the way. And by not repeating those, Brody can not only change for the better, but perhaps one day surpass Billie's success too.

