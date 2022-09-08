Sunday Hoops

Next Level: Inside NBL22 Series set to star on 10 play

Love your NBL? 10 play has you covered with the upcoming NEXT LEVEL: Inside NBL22 Series with all episodes set to be released on Sunday, 18 September at 8pm (AEST)

10 play is happy to announce its newest addition to its sport library with the Next Level: Inside NBL22 Series, which will premier on 10 play on Sunday, 18 September at 8pm (AEST).

Next Level: Inside NBL22 Series will provide you with all the the behind the scenes action from the 2021/22 NBL season.

What to know about the Next Level: Inside NBL22 Series

In a season of incredible twists and turns, one thing was for certain: fairytales can come true.

A sleeping giant woke from a 17-year slumber as new kings were crowned, a hero returned home to seek the ultimate glory while the most dominant forces were reduced to dust in the wake of unprecedented pressure.

In every sense, things went to the NEXT LEVEL when the League’s newest franchise, the Tasmania JackJumpers, make it all the way through the Grand Final series while one of the most successful teams in Australian sports history, the Perth Wildcats, face their biggest challenge trying to make 36 straight finals. NBA champion, Matthew Dellevadova, returns home to bolster United’s title defence while a star in the making, Josh Giddey, shines on the world stage.

The way the NBL’s 2022 season unfolded was unlike any other, and must be seen to be believed.

Watch: Next Level: Inside NBL22 Series Trailer

Watch all six episodes from the Next Level: Inside NBL22 Series live on 10 play from Sunday, 18 September at 8pm (AEST)

