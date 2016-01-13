New Girl

ArticlesCharactersHome
Back

New Girl Quotes for Every Life Situation

New Girl Quotes for Every Life Situation

New Girl still reigns as one of the most quotable television shows of the modern day

Who hasn’t been in the situation where they’ve had to use the feeling stick, or make a sex fist with their friends, or yell at freshly-served food “Oh my gosh, look it’s food! I love food?’ Before we get stuck into Season 5 of New Girl, The Insider takes a look back at the quotes from New Girl that totally just understood our lives…

When you're kicking off the new year with a 'health kick'

New Girl

When you're trying to make small talk at an awkward date

New Girl Season 4 Quotes

When your life is in shambles

New Girl Season 4 Quotes

When you're opting for brave, but contemporary outfit choices

New Girl Season 4 Quotes

When dating makes you lose all hope you once had in life

New Girl Season 4 Quotes

When you go to the shops, only to realise it's school holidays

New Girl Season 4 Quotes

When your friend can't find their driving moccasins anywhere

New Girl Season 4 Quotes

When you finally tell your friends one of your deepest, darkest secrets

New Girl Season 4 Quotes

When your friends ask you if you want to go out clubbing

New Girl Season 4 Quotes

When you're dealing with a bad breakup

New Girl Season 4 Quotes

When you've accepted where you're going in life

New Girl Season 4 Quotes

Don't miss more classic quotes on New Girl, weeknights on ELEVEN at 8.00.


New Girl's Dorks Continue To Dazzle
NEXT STORY

New Girl's Dorks Continue To Dazzle

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    New Girl's Dorks Continue To Dazzle

    New Girl's Dorks Continue To Dazzle

    New Girl is back for its second last season ever (sniff), and every moment feels like it should be savoured. Here are six of the most adorkable from the sixth season’s premiere
    New Girl vs Brooklyn Nine-Nine

    New Girl vs Brooklyn Nine-Nine

    Call the crossover cops – acclaimed comedies New Girl and Brooklyn Nine-Nine are about to share the screen.
    Mean Girl: How Megan Fox Crushes It On New Girl

    Mean Girl: How Megan Fox Crushes It On New Girl

    Megan Fox maternity covering for Zooey Deschanel? Say it ain’t so, said the fans. How could the show possibly survive without its adorkable lead? Then in strode Reagan Lucas, the disconcertingly impassive, sardonic seller of pharmaceuticals, and as it transpired, stealer of scenes. The perfect remedy for our Jess-eparation anxiety, here’s what we love about New Girl’s new girl.
    Where's the Gang at in Season 5?

    Where's the Gang at in Season 5?

    With the New Girl gang all coming to their respective crossroads last season, there are plenty of changes afoot heading into year five. The Insider looks ahead to what’s in store for Jess and friends…