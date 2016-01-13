New Girl Quotes for Every Life Situation

Who hasn’t been in the situation where they’ve had to use the feeling stick, or make a sex fist with their friends, or yell at freshly-served food “Oh my gosh, look it’s food! I love food?’ Before we get stuck into Season 5 of New Girl, The Insider takes a look back at the quotes from New Girl that totally just understood our lives…

When you're kicking off the new year with a 'health kick'

When you're trying to make small talk at an awkward date

When your life is in shambles

When you're opting for brave, but contemporary outfit choices

When dating makes you lose all hope you once had in life

When you go to the shops, only to realise it's school holidays

When your friend can't find their driving moccasins anywhere

When you finally tell your friends one of your deepest, darkest secrets

When your friends ask you if you want to go out clubbing

When you're dealing with a bad breakup

When you've accepted where you're going in life

