New Girl

ArticlesCharactersHome
Back

Mean Girl: How Megan Fox Crushes It On New Girl

Mean Girl: How Megan Fox Crushes It On New Girl

Megan Fox maternity covering for Zooey Deschanel? Say it ain’t so, said the fans. How could the show possibly survive without its adorkable lead? Then in strode Reagan Lucas, the disconcertingly impassive, sardonic seller of pharmaceuticals, and as it transpired, stealer of scenes. The perfect remedy for our Jess-eparation anxiety, here’s what we love about New Girl’s new girl.

New Girl, season 5, channel eleven

She is kind of scary. Scary beautiful, scary smart, scary intimidating. 

Reagan Lucas to see Dr. Richards.

I'm so sorry, Dr. Richards is...

He's right behind that water cooler. Why don't I see any orders for Recombinex from you this month, Don? What is this? Spectavir, Donny? Are you kidding me?


New Girl, season 5, channel eleven

She is the antithesis of Jess.

I like the room. I think I just want to get rid of the pillows, the yarn, the tote bags and anything else that makes me feel racist against white people.

That's everything Jess owns, now, isn't it, Nick?

Gone. It's all gone.

New Girl, season 5, channel eleven

She’s definitely not a people person, but she sure knows people.


New Girl, season 5, channel eleven

And she knows Cece intimately.

New Girl, season 5, channel eleven

She has no patience for sensitivity or emotion.


New Girl, season 5, channel eleven
New Girl, season 5, channel eleven

New Girl, season 5, channel eleven
New Girl, season 5, channel eleven

But she’s willing to accept that life is a complex process involving atoms and photons…

And that you have to make the most of the bizarre hands you’re often dealt.

You can either spend the rest of your life terrified that somebody's gonna swoop in and steal Cece away or you can just love her, and thank the universe that she loves you back for some reason.


New Girl, season 5, channel eleven

She’s doesn’t sugar coat anything.


New Girl, season 5, channel eleven

And finds human closeness perplexing.


New Girl, season 5, channel eleven

You wouldn’t describe her as cuddly.



New Girl, season 5, channel eleven

More of a stirrer.


New Girl, season 5, channel eleven

And super sarcastic but always in control.


New Girl, season 5, channel eleven

Given how many hearts her icy hand managed to slightly warm – it’s unlikely we’ve seen the last of Reagan Lucas.

Catch Megan Fox's final (for now) New Girl episode 8.30 Thursday on ELEVEN


New Girl's Dorks Continue To Dazzle
NEXT STORY

New Girl's Dorks Continue To Dazzle

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    New Girl's Dorks Continue To Dazzle

    New Girl's Dorks Continue To Dazzle

    New Girl is back for its second last season ever (sniff), and every moment feels like it should be savoured. Here are six of the most adorkable from the sixth season’s premiere
    New Girl vs Brooklyn Nine-Nine

    New Girl vs Brooklyn Nine-Nine

    Call the crossover cops – acclaimed comedies New Girl and Brooklyn Nine-Nine are about to share the screen.
    Where's the Gang at in Season 5?

    Where's the Gang at in Season 5?

    With the New Girl gang all coming to their respective crossroads last season, there are plenty of changes afoot heading into year five. The Insider looks ahead to what’s in store for Jess and friends…
    New Girl Quotes for Every Life Situation

    New Girl Quotes for Every Life Situation

    New Girl still reigns as one of the most quotable television shows of the modern day