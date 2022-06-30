A comedy series from executive producer and writer Liz Meriwether (No Strings Attached), New Girl features a young ensemble cast that takes a fresh look at modern relationships.

Jess Day (Zooey Deschanel) is an offbeat and 'adorkable' woman in her late 20s who, after a bad breakup, moves into a loft with three single guys. Goofy, positive, vulnerable and honest to a fault, Jess has faith in people, even when she shouldn't. Although she's quirky and somewhat awkward, Jess is comfortable in her own skin. More prone to friendships with women, she's not used to hanging with the boys – especially at home.

Of her three new male roommates, Nick (Jake Johnson) is the most grounded. He had big plans for life, but somewhere along the way, he stopped caring and became a bartender. Schmidt (Max Greenfield) is a hustling young professional who fancies himself a modern-day Casanova. The third roommate, Winston (Lamorne Morris), is an intensely competitive former athlete who has recently come to the realisation that he'll never play pro.

Rounding out this group is Jess' childhood best friend, Cece (Hannah Simone), a deadpan, somewhat cynical model. She has the street smarts Jess lacks and spends a lot of time doling out no-nonsense relationship advice that only a professional model could give. She and Jess balance each other well and accept each other despite their faults.

As their relationships progress, this fivesome comes to realise they need each other more than they ever thought they would, and end up forming a charmingly dysfunctional family.