1. When you’re helping your friends hunt for a house.







2. When you want to try before you buy.









3.When you’re wildly in love and doing it long distance.









4. When the sheets of your handwritten novel blew into a river.









5. When you print it on the kind of paper thirty-somethings used back when they were in primary school.









6. When you buy your first home and it’s a dump but you’ve got friends like these.









Watch New Girl 8.00 Fridays on ELEVEN, and catch up on tenplay