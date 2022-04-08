Matildas vs New Zealand: Highlights

Articles
Watch Matildas vs South Africa live on 10 Play
Watch the CommBank Matildas go head to head against South Africa this Saturday night – live and free on 10 BOLD and 10 Play.
Sport in October
We approach what may be our biggest month yet across 10 Play with the start of the Isuzu UTE A-League Men’s season plus the CommBank Matildas and Australian MotoGP are set to hit our screens.
Women in Sport on 10 play
September is shaping up to be a blockbuster month of women’s sport on 10 play with the CommBank Matildas and WOW – Women of Wrestling headlining proceedings.
Matildas to host historic clash with South Africa in London
The CommBank Matildas will host the recently crowned Women’s African Cup of Nations champions, South Africa, in London on Saturday, 8 October 2022.
Sport in September
The Socceroos and CommBank Matildas take centre stage across 10 and 10 play with four matches across an action-packed September.
Melbourne to Host November Blockbuster as CommBank Matildas Welcome Olympic Silver Medallists Sweden
Australia and Sweden will continue their strong rivalry in November when the CommBank Matildas host the reigning Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020 Olympic silver medallists at Melbourne’s AAMI Park on Saturday, 12 November 2022
Relive all the action from Portugal vs Matildas
Catch up with all of 10 play's highlights and extras from the CommBank Matildas’ clash against Portugal
Williams: "I wouldn't have dreamt that I would have come this far"
CommBank Matildas goalkeeper Lydia Williams looks ahead to her side's upcoming matches against Spain and Portugal