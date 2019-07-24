MasterChef

Episodes
Video Extras
ContestantsRecipes
More
Back

5 Things You Missed From Week 12

5 Things You Missed From Week 12

Keep tissues handy because this week is an emotional one. With only 6 contestants left, it’s time to take things to the next level.

1. Teary Start

The Mystery Box hit close to home for the contestants as their families chose one ingredient for them to hero. With a letter of motivation written from a loved one and a single ingredient hidden inside, there wasn't a dry eye in the kitchen. The contestants cooked to make their family proud.

2. Invention Test

From John Dory to Cauliflower, the contestants were given one ingredient to place at the centre their dish, selected by the judges themselves. They didn’t want to mess this one up, because the bottom 3 were headed straight to the pressure test where someone would be eliminated!

3. Lamington Cake

Nothing but absolution perfection was accepted as the bottom three contestants cooked it out for a spot in the top 5. Who better to create a dish for the occasion than Ashley Palmer-Watts and he definitely didn’t hold back! The contestants really struggled with his reinvention of an Australian classic and one of them didn't finish on time.

4. So Long, Farewell!

You'll need those tissues we were talking about because our Hug Queen and Cake Boss, Anushka, left the MasterChef kitchen. Her eager spirit and determination to learn and grow propelled her through the competition and she will definitely be missed! Considering she entered the competition with hugs, it's only fitting that she left the same way.

Farewell to our Queen of hugs Anushka 👋 We will miss you 😢 #MasterChefAU pic.twitter.com/BRoa2Z24TW

5. No Rules

What a good day to be cooking in the MasterChef kitchen! No rules, no time limit and an open pantry! Choosing only 75 minutes to cook a dish for the judges, let's hope they gave themselves enough time to show what they've got because the winner will receive a MASSIVE advantage.

6. The Press Club's Last Service

All good things must come to an end, and as Finals Week closes, its only fitting that we celebrate the end of a legacy. After a successful 12.5 years of service, George is turning the lights out at his Hellenic fine dining restaurant, but not before giving the contestants a massive responsibility. They had to cook The Press Club's last service EVER. Let's hope they made George proud!

‘The Littlest Things Can Send You Home’: Alvin Quah Battles The Elements In A Tassie Elimination Spectacle
NEXT STORY

‘The Littlest Things Can Send You Home’: Alvin Quah Battles The Elements In A Tassie Elimination Spectacle

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    ‘The Littlest Things Can Send You Home’: Alvin Quah Battles The Elements In A Tassie Elimination Spectacle

    ‘The Littlest Things Can Send You Home’: Alvin Quah Battles The Elements In A Tassie Elimination Spectacle

    On Sunday night, the elements were not on Alvin Quah’s side as he leaves the MasterChef kitchen in sixth place once again.
    Where You Can Find MasterChef Australia's Guest Chefs

    Where You Can Find MasterChef Australia's Guest Chefs

    Can’t get enough of the guest chefs? We've compiled a cheat sheet so you can taste some of the best food these renowned talents have to offer.
    'It Was A Wonderful Way To Go Home': Mindy Woods Still Smiling After A Kirsten Tibballs Pressure Test

    'It Was A Wonderful Way To Go Home': Mindy Woods Still Smiling After A Kirsten Tibballs Pressure Test

    On Tuesday night, Billie, Julie and Mindy faced a Kirsten Tibballs Pressure Test that would have pushed most contestants to tears, but Mindy's unbridled joy was no match for chocolate's temper.
    'Nothing Bittersweet About It': Aldo Ortado Leaves The MasterChef Kitchen A Winner

    'Nothing Bittersweet About It': Aldo Ortado Leaves The MasterChef Kitchen A Winner

    On Sunday night, MasterChef fans were heartbroken to see Aldo and Billie facing off in an elimination.
    ‘It Was A Marathon’: Montana Hughes Eliminated After Khanh Nguyen’s Mega Pressure Test

    ‘It Was A Marathon’: Montana Hughes Eliminated After Khanh Nguyen’s Mega Pressure Test

    On Tuesday night, the MasterChef kitchen welcomed back guest chef Khanh Nguyen, who brought with him one of the most difficult pressure tests yet.