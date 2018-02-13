6 Reasons Why Josh and Pete Are BFF Goals

Australia has witnessed an unlikely yet beautiful friendship blossom between two celebs: AFL legend Josh and comedian Pete.

The pair may share an age gap of 21 years, but their budding bromance is one for the I’m A Celebrity history books.

Despite hailing from different ends of the celeb spectrum, Josh and Pete have quickly become great friends, championing each other’s efforts whenever they're given the chance.

While we’ve fallen in love with this odd couple – even their campmates think they’re the cutest – we are admittedly a little bit jealous of the duo’s special bond.

Here's six reasons why Josh and Pete have become our best friend goals...

1. They're fitness buddies

Fiona: "Josh has been wonderful to Peter and Peter's such a keen student"

2. They genuinely enjoy each other's company

Peter: "He's become my friend, my trainer and he looks good, he feels good, he even smells good. He's decided to take me under his giant buldging arms and give the skinny old dude a crack"

3. While they may be grown men, they aren't afraid to tap in to their cheeky child within

Peter: "It's really immature..."

Josh: "But I am immature"

Peter: *pokes Josh with spoon*

4. They spend every minute of the day together and aren't sick of each other yet

Jackie: "You can clearly see that Peter is in awe of Josh but I think that Josh is in awe of Peter too"

5. They keep the laughter coming

Josh: "He makes me laugh, it's always good to be friends with a comedian. If you can team up with someone who's going to make you laugh it's going to keep your mind stimulated that's for sure"

6. They're always there to help in times of need

Kerry: "I think Peter and Josh's relationship is evolving into something quite remarkable"