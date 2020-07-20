Gogglebox

Video ExtrasFamiliesArticlesHomeWin
Back

Gogglebox Australia Is Back

Gogglebox Australia Is Back

Season 12 Premieres Thursday 27 August At 8.30pm

The four-time TV WEEK Logie award-winning show Gogglebox Australia will return to our screens on Thursday August 27 at 8.30pm on 10 and 10 play.

The 12th series sees Australia’s favourite households back on the couch and ready to sink their teeth into their favourite TV snacks and the best and worst of 2020’s newest television programs.

Happily married couple, now grandparents Lee and Keith, Greek best friends Anastasia and Faye, close-knit but fight-over-the-remote family The Daltons, the three generations of women in the Silbery Family and the fun-loving, cricket-mad Delpechitra family are all ready to get acquainted with the latest our television screens have to offer.

Also ready to return to their lounges with their dry and delightfully honest opinions are Indigenous Art dealers Mick and Di, new parents Matty and Sarah Marie and “uncle” Jad, brother and sister foodies Tim and Leanne, flatmates and best mates Milo and Nic, modern day Aussie gals who love to share a laugh Kaday and Chantel and the Sydney clan of five, the Elias family.

Catch up on Gogglebox Australia's season 11 highlights here.

Gogglebox Australia Returns Thursday 27 August At 8.30pm On 10 And 10 play

Gogglebox Australia Returns With TV’s Favourite Couch Critics
NEXT STORY

Gogglebox Australia Returns With TV’s Favourite Couch Critics

Advertisement

Related Articles

Gogglebox Australia Returns With TV’s Favourite Couch Critics

Gogglebox Australia Returns With TV’s Favourite Couch Critics

The four-time TV WEEK Logie and AACTA award winning show Gogglebox Australia, returns for its 15th season on Thursday, 10 March At 8.30pm On 10 And 10 Play On Demand.
Meet Gogglebox Australia’s Sweet New Couch Commentators

Meet Gogglebox Australia’s Sweet New Couch Commentators

Australia’s favourite families return to the Gogglebox couch on 10 with a cast of new commentators, the M&M’S® characters.
Loveable Larrikins Adam and Symon Return To Gogglebox

Loveable Larrikins Adam and Symon Return To Gogglebox

Get your colourful socks out. Adam and Symon are set to get comfy again when Gogglebox returns on Thursday, 9 September on 10 and 10 play on demand
Get To Know Close-Knit Family, The Dalton's, From Gogglebox

Get To Know Close-Knit Family, The Dalton's, From Gogglebox

The Dalton's have made us laugh and cry from the very beginning, and we're looking forward to seeing them on our screens again in 2021
Get To Know The Hilariously Outspoken Goggleboxers, Anastasia & Faye

Get To Know The Hilariously Outspoken Goggleboxers, Anastasia & Faye

They're loud. They're proud. They'll tell you exactly what they think!