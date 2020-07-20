Gogglebox Australia Is Back

The four-time TV WEEK Logie award-winning show Gogglebox Australia will return to our screens on Thursday August 27 at 8.30pm on 10 and 10 play.

The 12th series sees Australia’s favourite households back on the couch and ready to sink their teeth into their favourite TV snacks and the best and worst of 2020’s newest television programs.

Happily married couple, now grandparents Lee and Keith, Greek best friends Anastasia and Faye, close-knit but fight-over-the-remote family The Daltons, the three generations of women in the Silbery Family and the fun-loving, cricket-mad Delpechitra family are all ready to get acquainted with the latest our television screens have to offer.

Also ready to return to their lounges with their dry and delightfully honest opinions are Indigenous Art dealers Mick and Di, new parents Matty and Sarah Marie and “uncle” Jad, brother and sister foodies Tim and Leanne, flatmates and best mates Milo and Nic, modern day Aussie gals who love to share a laugh Kaday and Chantel and the Sydney clan of five, the Elias family.

Catch up on Gogglebox Australia's season 11 highlights here.

Gogglebox Australia Returns Thursday 27 August At 8.30pm On 10 And 10 play