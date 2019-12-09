Lewis Hamilton: Six-Time F1 World Champion

The 34-year-old from Great Britain had a stellar year with 11 wins throughout the season.

The 2019 season saw Hamilton finish with 413 points, his highest single-season points total.

Alongside Valtteri Bottas he delivered Mercedes the 2019 Constructors’ Championship.

Hamilton also won the DHL Fastest Lap Award, for the majority of fastest laps across the season. He set the pace in Spain, Great Britain, Italy, Russia and Abu Dhabi.

In his 13-year F1 career this is his 6th World Championship, one off equaling the legend that is Michael Schumacher.

Over his career Hamilton has entered 250 races and achieved 151 podium finishes, including 84 first places.

His win at Abu Dhabi in the last race of 2019 was the 50th pole-to-win victory of his career.

He also has 19 lights-to-flag victories in his career, equally the legendary Ayrton Senna.

He has the most championships by a British driver, ahead of Sir Jackie Stewart.

Hamilton has one more year on his contract with Mercedes. He has had two meetings with Ferrari this year. It will be interesting to see which team he decides to finish his F1 career with.

The 2020 season will start, once again in Australia, on 15th March. Be watching on 10 and 10 play to see all the action.