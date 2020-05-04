FBI: Most Wanted And The Pleasure To Be Gained From A Police Procedural

The noble police procedural. For decades, it’s been a foolproof means of helping us forget our troubles. Way before we started labelling everything as the best new way to ease our isolated existence. Covid-19 getting you down? Had a hard day at work? A bad break up? Parents who don’t understand you? FBI: Most Wanted is here to ease and please.

The FBI Fugitive Task Force is a special unit dedicated to hunting and apprehending the Bureau’s most wanted. The best of the best hunting the worst of the worst (or the most unstable of the unstable), from the inside of a high-tech bus that they travel around the US in. It has windows, but they’re totally blacked out.

Heading up this team of Very Serious Agents is FBI Supervisory Special Agent Jess LaCroix. Single dad to Tally, with pseudo-dad-to-the-whole-team vibes. Jess is very good at getting into the minds of killers and intuiting what their next move will be. He can tell the scuff marks on a boot were made by riding on a Harley Davidson. He walks like NCIS’ Agent Gibbs and puts on aviator sunnies like CSI: Miami’s Horatio Cane. This guy is very good at talking perps off a ledge. He’s also played by Aussie Julian McMahon (Charmed, Nip/Tuck).

The rest of the team consist of Jess’s second-in-command, Special Agent Sheryll Barnes (Roxy Sternberg), FBI Analyst Hana Gibson (Australian-New Zealand actor Keisha Castle-Hughes), Special Agent Ken Crosby (Kellan Lutz), and LaCroix’s brother-in-law, Special Agent Clinton Skye (Nathaniel Arcand).

When these guys are all walking together, you want it to be in slow mo. They rarely smile. And when they do, it’s at each other, behind the blacked-out windows of their bus, while sharing pics of their kids or teasing each other about their bad eating habits.

This FBI spin-off is created by Dick Wolf, the man behind Law and Order. This guy is a police procedural pro. And FBI: Most Wanted is perfectly crafted. The agents are super talented, the criminals range from cut-and-dry creeps that deserve the book thrown at them, to tragic figures driven to murder by their unresolved traumas, and the witnesses provide colourful backstories and clues that keep it interesting and help you piece things together along with the FBI crew.

Different crimes take you into different worlds – the rich, the poor, the middling – and explore different social/political/cultural issues – gun laws, foster care, what happens when dads don’t love you – and the way the agents respond tells you a little more about each agent and their relationships with each other, as the series goes on.

Seriously, what more could you want? And not just right now in these unprecedented times. But any time you’re experiencing life.

FBI: Most Wanted airs 9.00 Sundays on 10 and 10 play.

Watch episodes on 10 play to binge right now.