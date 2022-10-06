FBI: Most Wanted is an action-packed game of cat and mouse that will have you hooked from the start, as the resourceful FBI Fugitive Task Force (the cats) relentlessly track and capture the notorious criminals (the mice) on the Bureau’s Most Wanted list.

Leading the crack team of agents is highly-intuitive single dad, FBI Supervisory Special Agent Jess LaCroix, played by Australia's own Julian McMahon, who personally handpicked the highly-skilled mobile undercover unit.

Making up the elite FBI team is LaCroix’s second-in-command and behavioural expert, Special Agent Sheryll Barnes (played by Roxy Sternberg), data mining and social engineering extraordinaire, FBI Analyst Hana Gibson (played by Australian-born Keisha Castle-Hughes), Army war veteran and communications whiz, Special Agent Kenny Crosby (Kellan Lutz) and LaCroix’s brother-in-law and superior marksman, Special Agent Clinton Skye (Nathaniel Arcand).

With cases taking them across state lines and throughout the United States, together the team must hunt down and apprehend dangerous and desperate outlaws, before they leave destruction in their wake or disappear for good.

FBI: Most Wanted is produced by Wolf Entertainment and Universal Television in association with CBS Television Studios.