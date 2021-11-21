Celebrity MasterChef 2021: The Final Three Revealed

They've conquered Pressure Tests, Mystery Boxes and emerged as fine-dining superstars, but with just three celebrities remaining only one challenge stands between them and the title of Celebrity MasterChef 2021.

Collette Dinnigan, Nick Riewoldt and Tilly Ramsay have each proven their culinary skills across a range of challenges, but only one can hold the title of this year's Celebrity MasterChef, and earn the cash prize for their chosen charity.

Let's take a look at our final three!

Collette Dinnigan

World-renowned fashion designer, Collette has travelled the world showing her collections on some of the biggest stages, and she's brought all that worldly knowledge into the MasterChef kitchen.

With Collette, more is more, always dishing up generous banquets for the judges, with an ability to balance and layer flavour, time and time again she's been able to wow the judges with her culinary instincts.

During the very first challenge, Collette took on one of the MasterChef kitchen's biggest risks, the 'death dish' itself, risotto. The risk paid off, with her Zucchini Risotto with Tomato Chilli Relish wowing the judges, and earning Collette a place in the competition as one to watch!

Find out more about Collette's charity: Hope Delivery.

Nick Riewoldt

Does the 'F' in AFL stand for Foodie? In the case of AFL champion Nick it definitely does. From the very beginning of the competition, Nick has flexed his culinary chops as he's plated up dish after dish of surprisingly technical (and delicious) food to the judges.

From his Dippy Eggs to his restaurant-worthy Tomato Consommé with Tuna Tartare, Picked Daikon and Finger Lime, Nick has been one of the most consistent performers in the kitchen, earning himself immunity and a spot on the gantry twice. Does he have what it takes to go all the way and take out the top prize?

Find out more about Nick's charity: Maddie Riewoldt’s Vision.

Tilly Ramsay

It's no secret that food runs through Tilly's blood, with one of the world's most famous chefs as a dad it's no wonder Tilly has been able to make it all the way to the finals.

But at just 19-years-old Tilly has proven she's got what it takes to tackle any challenge, showcasing her ability to plate technically difficult dishes like her Egg and Spinach Ravioli with Herb Filling and Tomato Concasse and her Pan Seared Scallops with Sweet and Sour Beetroot, Creamy Veloute.

Can Tilly take it all the way to the end and earn herself a title to rival dad Gordon's many Michelin stars?

Find out more about Tilly's charity: Great Ormond Street Hospital Children’s Charity

