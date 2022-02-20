‘Worse Than Being Blindsided’: Injury Forces Nina Twine Out Of Australian Survivor: Blood V Water

Having spent her whole life watching her mum play the game, Nina finally got the chance to show off everything she had learned when she landed in Blood V Water. Prepared to make big moves, playing a ridiculously strong social game and perfectly set up for a post-merge game, Nina was one to watch this season.

But all of that came crashing down on Sunday night when, during the Reward Challenge, Nina injured her ankle.

Though her tribe ultimately won reward, Nina was in so much pain she had to be carried from the challenge by her tribe and later had to be seen by the show’s medics to confirm how serious of an injury she had sustained.

Later, as the two tribes arrived at the Immunity Challenge, Nina arrived on crutches with her foot in a moon boot.

Jonathan explained to the tribes that Nina had an avulsion fracture, meaning a small piece of bone attached to a ligament had been pulled away from the main bone.

While most avulsion fractures can heal without the need for any surgery, it does require rest and rehab exercises to help improve the strength of the muscle and promote bone healing, which would be near impossible to do while still competing in the game.

For that reason, Nina was forced to end her time in Australian Survivor: Blood V Water.

With members of both tribes breaking down in tears as Jonathan explained what had happened, a clearly emotional Nina said, “I can’t decide if this is worse than being blindsided”.

“It is what it is, can’t do anything about it but it’s just frustrating that this is how I have to go out,” Nina continued.

Looking around at both tribes she added, “These guys made this opportunity and this experience like, even better than I thought it was going to be.”

A devastating loss to the game, before she left Jonathan hinted that this may not be the last time we see Nina on Australian Survivor.

Australian Survivor: Blood V Water continues Sunday - Tuesday at 7.30 on Network 10 and 10 play on demand