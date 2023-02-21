Australian Survivor 2023: Simon Finally Learns What His ‘Cookie Idol’ Actually Is

A few weeks ago the OG Villains tribe won a reward challenge that saw them take home an enormous jar of cookies. As we all know, something so huge is the perfect vessel to hide an Idol, a clue or some kind of secret advantage.

While Mimi tried and failed to find something in the middle of the night, as luck would have it Simon managed to find something hidden within the cookies. Though it had no paperwork, and it wasn’t a necklace, Simon assumed that the wooden token was a hidden Immunity Idol.

Dubbed the ‘Cookie Idol’, Simon finally had some ammunition in his ongoing war against King George… or so he thought. Immediately after finding it, whenever Simon’s name would display on the screen, his Cookie Idol had a rather large red X through it, leading viewers to assume it wasn’t an Idol at all.

Throughout some very tough Tribal Councils, including the explosive one where Fraser was blindsided, Simon held onto his Idol hoping to use it in a move against George.

Unbeknownst to Simon, over on the OG Heroes tribe, Ben had stumbled upon a similar token within their rations. Realising that it had no documentation, Ben continued to hunt for what the piece of decorative wood could be – and eventually found the corresponding Idol.

All of that brings us to this week where Simon used his Idol as a bargaining chip to get in with the OG Heroes, and to prove his loyalty to Shaun. Handing over his Idol, Simon told the OG Heroes that it could be handed to Flick, and used against George.

Unfortunately, during Monday night’s Tribal Council, Flick not only played the Idol for Matt when the votes were on Ben, but she also learned that what had been handed to her was definitely not an Idol.

On Tuesday night, the fallout was very real with Flick fuming at the thought that Simon may have stitched her up.

“I 100 percent think this is an elaborate ploy by Simon, and I hope to god that I can get revenge on him,” she said during the episode. And revenge she got when standing at the next reward challenge where she proudly announced war had been declared when Simon handed Shaun a fake Idol.

With his tribe shocked, Simon felt the heat back on him once again. And things just kept getting worse for poor Simmo after the Villains decided to throw the next Immunity Challenge.

Sitting at Tribal Council, a clearly baffled Simon demanded answers from Jonathan LaPaglia.

“I know you like to sit here and ask a few questions but I have a few questions of my own, actually, because I want to know what I pulled out of the cookie jar,” he asked the host.

“I can help you with that. Basically, it was a clue to a hidden Immunity Idol. At your camp was a coconut with the exact same symbol on it. Under that coconut was an idol,” JLP explained.

The always savvy Hayley jumped in asking, “Are you telling us that because it’s already been found?” to which the unflappable host merely shrugged.

The coconut had, in fact, been found by Shonee earlier when she noticed a decorative coconut by the OG Villains’ water well.

While the saga of Simon’s Cookie Idol may have finally been put to rest, we’re betting this isn’t the last we’ll hear of it as the great war between Heroes and Villains continues to rage.

