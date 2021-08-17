All The Major Bombshells That Shook Australian Survivor This Week

The week started off wild, with Kez being booted from the show. But it wasn’t her torch being snuffed that sent Australia into a whirlwind. It was the fact that she gave her unused Immunity Idol to Flick before leaving.

I’m confused. Why was Kez allowed to give her idol to Flick before she left? #SurvivorAU — 🥬💚 (@citizen_kale) August 15, 2021

We’ve done some Insta talking, tweet diving and Google searching, and two-time Australian Survivor player Nick Iadanza cleared up confusion around the move, saying it was completely within the rules.

Ok I can clarify if needed. Before All Stars, the rules were changed so that idols and advantages could be passed to others up until the torch snuffing.#SurvivorAU



— Nick Iadanza (@nickiadanza) August 15, 2021

While Kez's move wasn't out of order, a lot of fans were in two minds about it.

Absolute BS that Kez was allowed to pass her idol on after being voted out. I don't care if the rules were changed to allow for it, it's still wrong. #SurvivorAU — Coutztra Zeneca (@CoutzyCarter) August 16, 2021

Following this controversy was yet another surprise, and this time it was three immunity necklaces up for grabs in the immunity challenge. Everyone worked harder during this challenge, hopeful that they could win a necklace. But in the end, it was challenge-beast Emmett, along with Andrew and Dani, who won immunity.

Then, JLP revealed that only those three would be able to cast votes at Tribal Council. So, it was scramble central for Hayley back at camp, because it was her head on the chopping block.

She desperately tried to win Emmett and Dani over, throwing George and Cara under the bus. But once Tribal Council came, there was another twist.

Hayley throwing George under the bus to Dani🤩🤩🤩 #SurvivorAU — jack :) (@happydude5517) August 16, 2021

The three immunity winners would need to verse each other in a fire challenge and the winner would be the only person to vote. So only one vote would be cast and whoever they chose would be sent packing.

Everyone had their sights set on either Andrew or Emmett winning the fire challenge, with Dani being an underdog. But then, to everyone’s shock, she created a huge flame and was the first to burn through the rope, winning the challenge.

She voted for Baden, his torch was snuffed, and just when he thought it was all over, he came across a sign welcoming him to Redemption Rock.

I knrw this was leading to some kind of redemption twist #SurvivorAU — JHasegawa (@Jhasegawa25) August 16, 2021

Here, Baden was given a chance to get back in the game by competing against Hayley in a challenge where they had to outlast the other by hugging a log in mid-air.

A focused and strong Hayley won her spot back in the tribe and Baden was the first castaway to join Jury Villa.

Don’t miss new episodes of Australian Survivor: Brains V Brawn on Sunday – Tuesday at 7:30pm on 10 and 10 play on demand. Plus, see what Luke Toki and Nathan Morris have to say about the strategy on 10 play’s web series, Australian Survivor Talking Tribal.